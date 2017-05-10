版本:
BRIEF-Gas Natural Inc qtrly net income per share $0.32

May 10 Gas Natural Inc:

* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly net income per share $0.32

* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly revenue $39.9 million versus $38.3 million

* Gas Natural Inc - merger approval process with regulators remains on plan for second half 2017 closing Source text: (bit.ly/2qSgv6Q) Further company coverage:
