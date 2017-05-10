BRIEF-Gas Natural Inc qtrly net income per share $0.32

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Gas Natural Inc:
* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly net income per share $0.32
* Gas Natural Inc - qtrly revenue $39.9 million versus $38.3 million
* Gas Natural Inc - merger approval process with regulators remains on plan for second half 2017 closing Source text: (bit.ly/2qSgv6Q) Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit