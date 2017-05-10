BRIEF-Gas Natural Q1 earnings per share $0.32

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Gas Natural Inc
* Gas Natural Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent
* Gas Natural Inc - has budgeted $10 million for capital expenditures in 2017, with majority focused on growth of its natural gas operations segment
* Gas Natural Inc qtrly full service distribution throughput increased 13 percent, aided by addition of approximately 300 new customers in quarter
* Qtrly total revenues $39.859 million versus $38.307 million
* Gas Natural Inc - regulatory approval process for announced merger with first reserve remains on plan for second half 2017 closing
* Customer count grew by approximately 300 in q1, compared with end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit