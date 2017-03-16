BRIEF-Gas Natural Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Gas Natural Inc:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Gas Natural Inc - merger approval process with regulators is progressing as anticipated
* Gas Natural Inc qtrly consolidated revenue $30.7 million versus $29.5 million
* Gas Natural Inc- company has budgeted $10 million for capital expenditures in 2017
* Gas Natural- in quarter, marketing & production segment recognized higher sales to company's former Wyoming operations which were divested in Q3 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mMclbW) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)