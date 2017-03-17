版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022

March 17 Gaslog Ltd:

* Gaslog Ltd announces pricing of public offering of 8.875% senior notes due 2022

* Gaslog Ltd says priced offering of $250.0 million principal amount of 8.875% senior notes due 2022 at a price to public of 100% of principal amount

* Gaslog Ltd - notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.875% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
