公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一

BRIEF-Gaslog announces public offering of senior notes due 2024

March 13 Gaslog Ltd

* Announces public offering of senior notes due 2024

* Plans to offer $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
