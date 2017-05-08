版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP to offer Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units

May 8 GasLog Partners LP:

* Plans to offer its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit

* Says it plans to use net proceeds from public offering for purposes, which may include future acquisitions, debt repayment, capex Source text: (bit.ly/2pYJuCS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐