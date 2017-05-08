BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP to offer Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 GasLog Partners LP:
* Plans to offer its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit
* Says it plans to use net proceeds from public offering for purposes, which may include future acquisitions, debt repayment, capex Source text: (bit.ly/2pYJuCS) Further company coverage:
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.