BRIEF-Gaslog Partners priced 5 mln units at $25.00 per unit

May 8 Gaslog Partners Lp

* Announces pricing of its public offering of 8.625% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual fixed to floating rate preference units

* Priced 5 million units of 8.625% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual fixed to floating rate preference units, at $25.00 per unit.

