BRIEF-Gaslog Partners priced 5 mln units at $25.00 per unit

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 8 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Announces pricing of its public offering of 8.625% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual fixed to floating rate preference units
* Priced 5 million units of 8.625% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual fixed to floating rate preference units, at $25.00 per unit.
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors