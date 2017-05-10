BRIEF-Gastar exploration announces first quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Gastar Exploration Inc
* Gastar Exploration announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Says qtrly average daily production 5,700 Boe per day, exceeding high-end of guidance by 6%
* Sees Q2 net average daily production 5.7 - 6.0 MBoe/d
* Sees full-year 2017 net average daily production 5.5 - 6.1 MBoe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit