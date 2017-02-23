版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 09:01 BJT

BRIEF-Gastar exploration conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption

Feb 22 Gastar Exploration Inc

* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption

* Conditionally called all $325 million outstanding principal of its 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes due 2018 for redemption on March 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐