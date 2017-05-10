版本:
BRIEF-Gate City Capital Management LLC reprots 6.65 pct passive stake in Amrep Corp as of May 1 - SEC Filing

May 10 Amrep Corp

* Gate City Capital Management LLC reprots 6.65 percent passive stake in Amrep Corp as of May 1, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pynVYa] Further company coverage:
