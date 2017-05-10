BRIEF-Gate City Capital Management LLC reprots 6.65 pct passive stake in Amrep Corp as of May 1 - SEC Filing

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Amrep Corp
* Gate City Capital Management LLC reprots 6.65 percent passive stake in Amrep Corp as of May 1, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pynVYa] Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)