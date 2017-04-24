版本:
BRIEF-Gateway Casinos & Entertainment appoints Terry Mcinally as chief compliance & risk officer

April 24 Gateway Casinos And Entertainment Ltd :

* Gateway Casinos & Entertainment announces the appointment of Terry Mcinally as chief compliance & risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
