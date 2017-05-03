版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 00:09 BJT

BRIEF-Gazit Globe forms new subsidiary company, Gazit Horizons Inc

May 3 Gazit Globe Ltd :

* Announced formation of new subsidiary company, Gazit Horizons, Inc., to invest in income producing real estate throughout U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
