公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Gazit-Globe Ltd and First Capital Realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares

March 1 Gazit Globe Ltd:

* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.

* Gazit Globe - co's unit entered agreement to sell 9 million common shares of First Capital Realty on bought deal basis at a price of $20.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
