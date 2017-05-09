版本:
BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies reports Q1 adj loss per share of $0.06

May 9 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q1 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $225.3 million versus. $237.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 net sales constant currency growth of 5 pct to 8 pct

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBIT $145 million to $160 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $0.71 to $0.88

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow $40 million to $50 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
