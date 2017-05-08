BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies signs definitive agreement to acquire Stirling Lloyd

BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
May 8 GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* GCP Applied Technologies signs definitive agreement to acquire Stirling Lloyd
* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - Deal for $94 million
NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor said on Tuesday shareholders voted in two directors nominated by the company's ex-chief executive onto its board.
* John Varley steps down from BlackRock board of directors