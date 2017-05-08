版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies signs definitive agreement to acquire Stirling Lloyd

May 8 GCP Applied Technologies Inc

* GCP Applied Technologies signs definitive agreement to acquire Stirling Lloyd

* GCP Applied Technologies Inc - Deal for $94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
