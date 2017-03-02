BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln

March 2 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc

* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies

* Received binding offer from henkel to acquire co's global darex packaging technologies business for approximately $1.05 billion

* In connection with henkel's binding offer, gcp will begin a consultation process with relevant works councils and labor unions

* Upon completion of consultation process gcp expects to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement

* Goldman, sachs & co. Is acting as financial advisor for gcp