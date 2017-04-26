BRIEF-GCP selling non-core Halex product lines

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc
* GCP Applied Technologies to rebrand versashield® as kovara™ and sell non-core halex product lines
* GCP - sale of non-core carpet tack strip and plywood underlayment product lines to Q.E.P. Co. Inc
* sale is not expected to have a material effect on financial statements of GCP
* integration of halex into GCP's specialty building materials segment is proceeding as planned
* divesting ancillary product lines as part of plan to concentrate resources on differentiated specialty construction products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.