版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million

May 10 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.03

* Q1 revenues of $243.3 million, an increase of 16.5% over Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐