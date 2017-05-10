BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.03
* Q1 revenues of $243.3 million, an increase of 16.5% over Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)