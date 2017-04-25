版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Gds holdings limited appoints new independent director

April 25 Gds Holdings Ltd

* GDS Holdings appoints new independent director

* Appointment of Chang Sun as a new independent director of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
