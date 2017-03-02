BRIEF-GDS Holdings sees full year 2017 revenues between RMB 1,475 mln-RMB 1,575 mln

March 2 Gds Holdings Ltd

* Gds holdings limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 1.475 billion to rmb 1.575 billion

* Q4 revenue rose 49.1 percent to rmb 311.7 million

* Gds holdings ltd- company expects to incur capital expenditures of approximately rmb1,800 million for full year of 2017

* Gds holdings ltd - for full year of 2017, company expects its total revenues to be between rmb1,475 million and rmb1,575 million

* Gds holdings ltd - for full year of 2017, company expects and adjusted ebitda to be between rmb465 million and rmb495 million

* Gds holdings ltd - foreign currency exchange gain for q4 of 2016 was rmb11.6 million (us$1.7 million)