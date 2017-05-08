BRIEF-GE appoints three new company officers

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 General Electric Co
* GE appoints three new company officers
* William "Mo" Cowan has joined GE as Vice President of Litigation and Legal Policy
* Kevin Ichhpurani has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels for GE Digital
* Athena Kaviris has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for GE Transportation and GE Labor Relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.