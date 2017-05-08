版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-GE appoints three new company officers

May 8 General Electric Co

* GE appoints three new company officers

* William "Mo" Cowan has joined GE as Vice President of Litigation and Legal Policy

* Kevin Ichhpurani has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels for GE Digital

* Athena Kaviris has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for GE Transportation and GE Labor Relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐