公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-GE Aviation says delivery of new flight management software update 13 for Boeing 737 max

March 13 Boeing Co

* GE Aviation says delivery of new flight management software update 13 for Boeing 737 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
