公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-GE awarded order from DF Energy- Romelectro

June 27 General Electric Co:

* General Electric - awarded order from Consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) - Romelectro for technology in power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania

* General Electric -new combined-cycle power plant will feature 4 of GE’s 6f.03 gas turbines, 2 steam turbines and 4 heat recovery steam generators Source text: (bit.ly/2tfEHkn) Further company coverage:
