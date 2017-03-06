BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes get expected requests for additional information from DOJ

March 6 General Electric Co:
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for
additional information from the DOJ
* Says GE and Baker Hughes have been working cooperatively
with DOJ as it conducts its review of transaction
* Says "second requests were issued under Hart-Scott-Rodino
antitrust improvements act of 1976, as amended"
* Says co, Baker Hughes have each received request for
additional information from DOJ in connection with co's pending
deal with Baker Hughes
* Says effect of second requests is to extend waiting period
imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after co, Baker
Hughes comply with requests
* Says GE and Baker Hughes expect transaction to close in
mid-2017
