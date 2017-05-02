版本:
BRIEF-GE Healthcare receives FDA indication approval for visipaque injection

May 2 General Electric Co-

* GE Healthcare says receives FDA indication approval for visipaque injection for use with coronary ct angiography Source text: (bit.ly/2prMgSL) Further company coverage:
