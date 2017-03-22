版本:
BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Bechtel form decommissioning alliance

March 22 General Electric Co:

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and Bechtel form decommissioning alliance

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy - formation of alliance to offer decommissioning and dismantlement services for nuclear power plants in Germany and Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
