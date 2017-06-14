版本:
BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji sign ten-year full service agreement in Turkey

June 14 General Electric Co

* GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji sign ten-year full service agreement in Turkey

* ‍GE Renewable Energy - agreement covers 150 GE wind turbines in nine wind farms across the country​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t1v9XE) Further company coverage:
