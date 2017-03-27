版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-GE Renewable Energy says to supply 3 Haliade offshore wind turbines in China

March 27 General Electric Co:

* GE renewable energy says to supply 3 Haliade offshore wind turbines in China Source text: (bit.ly/2o2aHGL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
