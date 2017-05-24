BRIEF-GE says 2018 EPS forecast of $2/shr is at high end of expectations "where markets are today" - EPG 2017 Conf

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 General Electric Co
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"
* Says "resource markets remain tough impacting oil & gas, power, transportation"
* Says expect 2018 to be in line with goals of 3-5 pct organic growth and 100 bps of margin improvement
* Says oil-related markets remain "challenging"
* Says negative impact from revenue recognition accounting change estimated to be about $0.05 of EPS in 2018
* Says capital allocation and acquisition impact in line with expectations for 2018
* Says 2018 EPS forecast of $2 is at high end of expectations "where markets are today", hitting goals will require additional cost contingencies
* Says $1 billion industrial structural cost out plan for 2017 is on track; targeting $2 billion in industrial cost reductions by 2018
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says we have to underwrite 2018, assuming resource markets don't get better
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says "today when i think about where the stock is, compared to what the company is, it's a mismatch"
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says by 2020 GE Digital ought to be a steady income producer Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.