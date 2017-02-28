BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
Feb 28 General Electric Co:
* GE appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Adrian Button has been promoted in current role to vice president of supply chain for industrial solutions, GE Energy Connections
* Amit Phadnis has been appointed vice president, chief technology officer- imaging, GE Healthcare
* Pascal Schweitzer has been appointed vice president, global services at GE Transportation
* Maria Sferruzza has been promoted to vice president, global services for turbomachinery solutions at GE Oil & Gas
* Anup Sharma has been promoted to vice president, chief information officer and chief application architect at GE Digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.