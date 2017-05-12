BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
* Says "there are no LEAP design issues and we don't anticipate any change in our build plan for 2017"
* Says "the LEAP-1A is not affected by this quality concern"
* Says "LEAP production continues and engines are being installed at Boeing" Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.