版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 13日 星期六 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017

May 12 Ge

* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program

* Says "there are no LEAP design issues and we don't anticipate any change in our build plan for 2017"

* Says "the LEAP-1A is not affected by this quality concern"

* Says "LEAP production continues and engines are being installed at Boeing" Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐