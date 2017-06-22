版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-GE says partnering with Solairedirect India

June 22 General Electric Co

* General Electric Co - partnering with solairedirect, subsidiary of engie, to equip its plants with 140 mw of lv5 1-mw solar inverters Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXXMrZ) Further company coverage:
