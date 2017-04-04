版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-GE selected by Lincoln Clean Energy and I Squared Capital for Texas Wind Project

April 4 General Electric Co:

* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
