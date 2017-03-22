BRIEF-GE sets industrial unit 2017 operating profit target of $17.2 bln

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 General Electric Co:
* General Electric Co - to set an industrial operating profit target of $17.2 billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - company is also targeting reduced industrial structural costs of $22.9 billion for 2018
* General Electric Co - increased its targeted reduction in industrial structural costs from a total of $24.9 billion in 2016 to $23.9 billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - based on discussions with Trian Fund Management, set an industrial operating profit target of $17.2 billion for 2017
* General Electric Co - company's board of directors modified performance framework for members of company's executive management team
* General Electric Co - if neither of 2017 industrial operating profit target & industrial cost targets for achieved, bonuses will be decreased by 20%
* General Electric Co - modified performance framework for executive management team so that 2017 bonuses will be increased or decreased based on achievement of targets
* General Electric Co - for 2018, will review performance framework with goal to "further align incentives around most critical financial metrics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2