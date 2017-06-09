版本:
BRIEF-GEA Technologies and DropLeaf announce letter agreement for proposed merger

June 9 GEA Technologies Ltd

* GEA Technologies and DropLeaf jointly announce a letter agreement for a proposed merger

* GEA Technologies Ltd says LOI contemplates GEA acquiring all of outstanding shares of DropLeaf in exchange for shares of GEA

* GEA Technologies - co's core business to become business of DropLeaf and will continue doing business as "international cannabrands"

* Gea Technologies -former DropLeaf shareholders will own about 95% of outstanding GEA shares on an as-converted basis following completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
