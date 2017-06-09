BRIEF-GEA Technologies and DropLeaf announce letter agreement for proposed merger

June 9 GEA Technologies Ltd
* GEA Technologies and DropLeaf jointly announce a letter
agreement for a proposed merger
* GEA Technologies Ltd says LOI contemplates GEA acquiring
all of outstanding shares of DropLeaf in exchange for shares of
GEA
* GEA Technologies - co's core business to become business
of DropLeaf and will continue doing business as "international
cannabrands"
* Gea Technologies -former DropLeaf shareholders will own
about 95% of outstanding GEA shares on an as-converted basis
following completion of deal
