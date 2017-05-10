版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Gear Energy announces qtrly net income per weighted average diluted share $0.01

May 10 Gear Energy Ltd

* Gear Energy Ltd. announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly net income per weighted average diluted share $0.01

* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly total production 5,907 boe/d versus 4,435 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
