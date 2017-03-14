BRIEF-Geberit CEO says company committed to 50 to 70 pct payout ratio

March 14 Geberit Ag Christain Buhl said
the plumbing supplies and shower toilet maker remains committed
to a payout ratio of 50 percent to 70 percent.
* Geberit CEO says most of synergies from sanitec
acquisition acquisition achieved
* Geberit CEO says declines comment on business at start to
the year
* Geberit CEO says sees growth in many european markets,
sees no disturbance to business from elections
* Geberit CEO says shortage of installers remains in
Germany, not getting worse
* Geberit CEO says buyback launched because company is and
remains very cash generative
* Geberit CEO says abolition of Obamacare in U.S. Could
lead to uncertainties in hospital investments
* Geberit CEO says nothing is planned on acquisitions
