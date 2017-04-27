版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Gemalto Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to eur 651 million

April 27 Gemalto Nv

* Gemalto first quarter 2017 revenue

* Q1 revenue fell 6 percent to eur 651 million

* Launched a transition plan expected to contribute over eur 50 million to profit from operations annually

* Q1 mobile segment revenue eur 247 million, 7 percent lower at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
