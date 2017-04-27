BRIEF-Gemalto says Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to eur 651 million

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Gemalto Nv
* Gemalto first quarter 2017 revenue
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to eur 651 million
* Launched a transition plan expected to contribute over eur 50 million to profit from operations annually
* Q1 mobile segment revenue eur 247 million, 7 percent lower at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 of previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F