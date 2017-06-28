BRIEF-Gemphire announces top-line data from COBALT-1 phase 2b clinical trial in HoFH patients

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:
* Gemphire announces top-line data from cobalt-1 phase 2b clinical trial in hofh patients
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - top-line data on ldl-c primary endpoint from completed open label phase 2b cobalt-1 trial
* Gemphire therapeutics - adverse events (aes) were mild to moderate in intensity across all doses of gemcabene and consistent with previously reported aes
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - there were no serious aes or withdrawals due to aes in cobalt-1 study
* Gemphire therapeutics - data announced continue to demonstrate additive lipid lowering efficacy of gemcabene has been demonstrated in extensive clinical program to date
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - hofh patients continue to have elevated ldl-c and additional therapies are needed to help these patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space