BRIEF-Gemphire qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $7.2 mln

March 15 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Gemphire announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Gemphire therapeutics inc- cash and cash equivalents at december 31, 2016 totaled $24.0 million compared to $3.6 million at december 31, 2015

* Gemphire therapeutics inc - qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.2 million compared to $3.8 million for three months ended december 31, 2015