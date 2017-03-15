BRIEF-Gemphire qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $7.2 mln

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc
* Gemphire announces fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Gemphire therapeutics inc- cash and cash equivalents at december 31, 2016 totaled $24.0 million compared to $3.6 million at december 31, 2015
* Gemphire therapeutics inc - qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.2 million compared to $3.8 million for three months ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.