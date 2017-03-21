BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics reports presentation at ACC meeting

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:
* Gemphire Therapeutics announces presentation at acc meeting of phase 2 clinical trial investigating effect of gemcabene on insulin sensitization
* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- gemcabene was generally well-tolerated
* There were no deaths, serious adverse events, or withdrawals due to adverse events during study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock