BRIEF-Gemphire Therapeutics reports presentation at ACC meeting

March 21 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc:

* Gemphire Therapeutics announces presentation at acc meeting of phase 2 clinical trial investigating effect of gemcabene on insulin sensitization

* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- gemcabene was generally well-tolerated

* There were no deaths, serious adverse events, or withdrawals due to adverse events during study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
