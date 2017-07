July 26 (Reuters) - Gen Iii Oil Corp

* Gen III Oil - appointed Canaccord Genuity to sell, by way of a private placement, units of co at $0.70 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $5.0 million

* Gen III Oil Corp - net proceeds of offering will be used for continued engineering and project development activities on company's Bowden project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: