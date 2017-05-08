BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading reports Q1 loss per share $0.47

May 8 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue $38.2 million versus $20.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - expect to sell Genco Prosperity, last of ten vessels identified for sale, for total net proceeds of $2.9 million

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - currently expect nine of our vessels to be drydocked during remainder of 2017