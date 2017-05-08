版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading reports Q1 loss per share $0.47

May 8 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Genco Shipping & Trading Limited announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.47

* Q1 revenue $38.2 million versus $20.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - expect to sell Genco Prosperity, last of ten vessels identified for sale, for total net proceeds of $2.9 million

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - currently expect nine of our vessels to be drydocked during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐