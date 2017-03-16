版本:
BRIEF-Genenews Ltd says signed an agreement with a multi-specialty physician group in American Midwest

March 16 Genenews Ltd

* Genenews Ltd says signed an agreement with a multi-specialty physician group in American Midwest for use of its cancer diagnostic tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
