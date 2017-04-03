版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Genenews reports Q4 EPS $0.02

April 3 Genenews Ltd

* Genenews announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Total revenue for three-months ended December 31, 2016, was approximately $0.3 million, compared to nil in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
