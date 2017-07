June 29 (Reuters) - Genenews Ltd

* Genenews Signs Binding Commitment Letter With Milost Global for Us$10 Million Financing

* Genenews Ltd Says Initial Us$3 Million Convertible Note Placement to Commence Immediately

* Genenews Ltd Says Initial Us$3 Million Convertible Note Placement to Commence Immediately

* PROCEEDS RAISED FROM MESA WILL BE USED FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND CORPORATE GROWTH PURPOSES