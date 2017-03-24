版本:
BRIEF-Genentech says FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Rituximab in Pemphigus Vulgaris

March 24 Genentech:

* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for Rituxan (rituximab) in Pemphigus Vulgaris

* U.S. Food and drug administration (fda) has granted breakthrough therapy designation status to Rituxan Source text for Eikon:
