版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

March 13 Gener8 Maritime Inc-

* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average daily spot tce rates obtained by VLCC fleet, including vessels deployed in navig8 pools, were $36,282 for q4

* Net voyage revenue was $99.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2016, substantially flat compared to $100.7 million in prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐