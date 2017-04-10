版本:
2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-General Communication says Liberty will pay GCI a termination fee of $65 mln, subject to terms and conditions of agreement

April 10 General Communication Inc:

* General communication - subject to terms and conditions of reorganization agreement, liberty will pay gci a termination fee of $65 million - sec filing

* General Communication Inc - subject to terms and conditions of reorganization agreement, GCI will pay liberty a termination fee of $40 million Source text - bit.ly/2oZZZ0z Further company coverage:
